October 15, 1954 ~ March 24, 2023

Billy Guy Foster

Billy Guy Foster, 68, of Mission, Kansas, was born October 15, 1954, in Kansas City, Kansas, the son of Harold Leonard and Mary Elizabeth (Egelston) Foster. He departed this life Friday, March 24, 2023, at the St. Luke’s Hospice House in Kansas City surrounded with love and family.

Billy was a 1973 Kansas City East High School graduate.

On November 12, 1993, he was united in marriage to Susan Carol (Peters) Kirkendall.

Billy was employed as the head supervisor of landscaping for the Kansas University Medical Center in Kansas City, Kansas. He enjoyed motorcycle riding, working on cars and trucks, and was an all-around handy man. He especially enjoyed spending time with his family.

Billy was preceded in death by his parents; one stepson, Robert Kirkendall, Jr.; two brothers, Danny Foster and Dennis Foster; one sister, Sharon Foster Riley.

He is survived by his wife, Susan of Mission; three children, Charles Foster of Kansas City, Missouri, Christine (and Shannon) McDuffy of Pleasant Hill, Missouri, and Jason Foster (and fiancé Jensen Scheele) of Ellis, Kansas; one stepdaughter, Jaclyn (and Shaun) Troxel of Drexel, Missouri; 12 grandchildren; 7 great grandchildren; other relatives and friends.

Cremation has been accorded.

Visitation will be held 1:00 to 2:00 pm Wednesday, March 29, 2023, at the funeral home.

A memorial service will be held at 2:00 pm at the funeral home. Pastor Larry Heenan will officiate. Inurnment will be in the Pitts Chapel Cemetery near Harrisonville.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the St. Luke’s Hospice House and may be sent in care of the funeral home.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.StanleyEdenburn.com

Arrangements: Stanley-Edenburn Funeral Home, 203 N. Armstrong St., Pleasant Hill, Missouri 64080 (816) 540-5550