July 2, 1967 ~ March 25, 2023

With great sorrow Jeri Ann Parker announces the passing of David Allen Parker 55, son, husband, papa, and friend, of Lee’s Summit, Missouri, on March 25, 2023.

David born on July 2, 1967, to Allen Parker and Linda McGraw, in Kansas City, Mo. Throughout his childhood he participated in Raytown Little League sports, baseball and football, Boy Scouts of America, enjoyed the Lake of the Ozarks and graduated Raytown South High School in 1985. He began his 40-year career in the HVAC industry with AFC Heating and Cooling before he and his father established A&D Heating and Cooling in 1992 and American Duct Cleaning in 2005.

David, remembered as dedicated, honorable, and humorous, didn’t know a stranger, enjoyed traveling with his wife and friends. Other hobbies included being on the golf course with his buddies or grilling and smoking delicious food and cheering on the Chief’s and Royals. He married the love of his life, Jeri Ann (Millstead) Parker, April 21, 1990.

David is survived by Jeri Ann, wife, Linda (Rick) McGraw and Allen (Pamela) Parker, parents, Phyllis Millstead, mother-in-law, Christopher (Erin) Parker Dechman, son, and his grandchildren Evelyn and Warner, Chazli (Ryan Maples) Parker, daughter and his grandchildren, Lucas, Adalie, Ryland, Mackenzie Parker, sister, Mallory Parker, sister, Phillip (Becky) Millstead, brother-in-law and their children Curtis and Emily, Amy (Bobby) Kent, sister-in-law, and many, many friends, as well as, his beloved animal companions, Marley, Newman, and Brian.

Preceded in death by Glenn and Florence Hunt, maternal grandparents, Maebelle McGraw, Lee Hunt, uncle, Gloria Wheeler, aunt, James and Blanche Parker, paternal grandparents, Jerry Millstead, father-in-law, long-time family friend Steve Mock, and pet Biscuit.

Visitation will be between 3 – 4:30pm on Saturday, April 1st, followed by funeral services at 5pm at Longview Funeral Home, 12700 SE Raytown Rd, Kansas City, MO 64149. The family would like everyone to dress casually, David would not want it any other way. In remembrance of David, there will be a final toast at General Admission Sports Bar (GA’s) between 6 – 6:30pm.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Wayside Waifs or Whispering Willows Senior Dogs Sanctuary.