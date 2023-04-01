September 30, 1950 – March 30, 2023

Michael Leroy McMillin, age 72, of Lee’s Summit, Missouri, passed away at home on Thursday, March 30, 2023.

A celebration of Mike will be held with an open house on Friday, April 14th from 4:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. at the Raintree Clubhouse 825 SW Raintree Drive, Lee’s Summit, Missouri 64082.

Mike was born in Kansas City, Missouri on September 30, 1950 to LeRoy and Frances (Reed) McMillin. Mike worked many years as a golf course superintendent. In life, the most precious to him were his family and friends. Mike had a love for all things nature. He was also an avid lover of music and the Kansas City Chiefs.

Mike was preceded in death by his parents, LeRoy and Frances McMillin; sister, Posy Trefz; and brother Danny Centimeno.

Here to cherish his memory are his loving wife, Carol Sue McMillin or Susie as many know her; daughter, Stace Carter (Darin); son, Chris McMillin (Cara); brothers Carl Beer (Pat), Pat McMillin (Freda); and Kenny Frederick (Jean); sister, Cheryl Douglas; five grandchildren, Jacob Carter, Gavin Carter, Pistil McMillin, Pepper McMillin, and Fisher McMillin; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to flowers and plants, please consider sending bird seed to commemorate Mike’s love for feeding birds.

Arrangements: Cullen Funeral Home, Raymore, Missouri 816.322.5278



