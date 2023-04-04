September 17, 1959 ~ March 30, 2023

Frankie Lynn Klemenz, 63, of Lee’s Summit, was born September 17, 1959, in Saline County, Missouri, the daughter of Frank B. and Lela L. (Mark) Crawford. She departed this life Thursday, March 30, 2023, at her daughter’s home in Pleasant Hill.

On August 14, 1981, she was united in marriage to James Mathew Klemenz in Marshall, Missouri. He preceded her in death just one day earlier in Clinton.

Frankie was employed as a Collections Specialist for the Kanas City Credit Bureau and later for Venture Financial. She enjoyed fishing, flower gardening, macrame, crafting, and painting.

She was also preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Benny Crawford and Larry Silkwood; and one grandson Kilian Michael Gene Harvkey.

She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Krista and Zak Harvkey of Pleasant Hill; one granddaughter, Rylea Harvkey of Pleasant Hill; two sisters, Brenda Silkwood of Marshall and Leanna (and Warren) Havner of Kansas City; other relatives and friends.

Cremation has been accorded.

Visitation will be held 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Thursday, April 6, 2023, at the funeral home.

Private graveside services and inurnment will be in the Lone Jack Cemetery at a later date.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the Trisomy Foundation and may be sent in care of the funeral home.

