James Mathew Klemenz, 60, of Lee’s Summit, was born August 9, 1962, in Bourne, Massachusetts, the son of Walter J. and Gladys P. (Hedgecock) Klemenz. He departed this life Wednesday, March 29, 2023, in Clinton.

James was a Lee’s Summit High School graduate.

On August 14, 1981, he was united in marriage to Frankie Lynn Crawford in Marshall, Missouri. She departed this life the following day.

James was employed in Information Technology and Payroll for the Truman Medical Center. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, gardening, and playing tournament horse shoes.

James was preceded in death by his father and one grandson, Kilian Michael Gene Harvkey.

He is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Krista and Zak Harvkey of Pleasant Hill; one granddaughter, Rylea Harvkey of Pleasant Hill; his mother, Gladys Klemenz of Oak Grove; three brothers, Johnny (and Joanne) Klemenz of Lake Annette, Jeff (and Sherry) Klemenz Kansas City, and George Klemenz of Oak Grove; other relatives and friends.

Cremation has been accorded.

Visitation will be held 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Thursday, April 6, 2023, at the funeral home.

Private graveside services and inurnment will be in the Lone Jack Cemetery at a later date.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the Trisomy Foundation and may be sent in care of the funeral home.

