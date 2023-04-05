October 27, 1938 ~ March 28, 2023

On March 28, 2023, Donald Ray Chapman went to be with his Lord and Savior. His wife, Elaine was by his side. He was 84 years old.

Donnie is survived by his wife, Elaine Chapman, of Lee’s Summit, MO; his children Doug Chapman of Independence, MO; Colleen and Jorge Cerrito of Blue Springs, MO; two stepchildren, Dean and Hayley Brown of Plainville, KS, DeAnna and Gavin Neill of Pleasant Hill, MO; and his grandchildren, Abby Cerrito of Blue Springs, MO, Gage and Madi Neill, Matt and Makayla Neill of Pleasant Hill, MO, Dakota Brown of El Paso, TX, A.J. Brown, Zoe Brown, Max Brown of Plainville, KS, and a great grandson, Mason Neill.

His siblings include Everett(deceased), Chapman and Barbara Chapman of Rogersville, MO; Larry and Chris Chapman of Lee’s Summit, MO; Lloyd and Pat Chapman of Blue Springs, MO; Shirley and Bob Smith of Deepwater, MO; Nancy and Johnie Wright of Woodstock, GA; and Steve and Thomasa Chapman of Grain Valley, MO. Donnie also leaves many nieces and nephews.

Donnie was preceded in death by his parents, Russell and Dorothy Chapman; siblings: Sharon Chapman, Everett Chapman and Barbara Chapman Kelsey.

Donnie was born on October 27, 1938 in Independence, MO. He graduated from Blue Springs High School in 1956. Donnie and Elaine married on October 31, 1998.

Donnie co-owned and worked at Jackson County Implement along with his father Russell and three brothers, Larry, Lloyd, and Steve. Donnie enjoyed the camaraderie with the farmers and customers of the implement store. Donnie and Elaine would take many drives in the countryside. He also enjoyed visiting with family and friends as well as watching baseball, basketball, football, and WWF Wrestling on TV. Other favorites of Donnie’s were family gatherings and Elaine’s cooking.

A Celebration of Life will be held from 1:00 – 4:00 p.m. Tuesday, April 18, 2023 at the Stonehaus Farms Winery, 24607 N.E. Colbern Rd, Lee’s Summit, MO.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Meyers Funeral Chapel in Blue Springs. Memories of Donnie and words of comfort for his family may be shared at meyersfuneralchapel.com