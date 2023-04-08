Assistant Chief Jim Eden, Lee’s Summit Fire Department

LEE’S SUMMIT, MO– On Saturday, April 8, 2023, at 2:45 pm, the Lee’s Summit Fire Department responded to a structure fire in the 600 Block of NW Village Drive. Several callers reported fire coming from the house.

When the fire department arrived, heavy smoke and fire was coming from the single-story, single-family residence. The occupant was outside.

Firefighters initiated a defensive attack on the fire due to the weakened condition of the structure. The only occupant was confirmed safe outside. However, a dog was missing and believed to be inside still. The fire was under control by 3:08 pm.

The fire caused extensive damage to the house. The fire was determined to have originated in the backyard. Embers from trash burning in a grill next to the house ignited dry vegetation and spread to the structure.