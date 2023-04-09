October 28, 1933 – April 7, 2023

Beverly Ruth Roth, 89, of Kansas City, MO fulfilled her earthly journey surrounded by her family on Good Friday, April 7, 2023.

Beverly was born on October 28, 1933, to the late Paul & Ruth (Cutter) Alexander in Kansas City, MO.

Beverly was the beloved wife of the late Ronald Gaylord Roth for 58 years. They raised three children.

Deborah K. Smith (Jeffery), Ronda L. Beal (Tim), Ricky L. Roth (Mina).

Beverly was the beloved Grandmother of 6 Grandchildren: Ryan L. Roth (Allison), Rachel Jo Roth,

Caleb A. Roth (Abbey), Adam J. Smith (Lindsay), Deidre K. Kette (Ryan) and Sean J. Halley.

And loving Great Grandmother of 8 Great Grandchildren; Garret Roth, Alexis Roth, Gavin Roth, Jacob Roth, Brinley Smith, Deyton Kette, Connor Roth, Brooklyn Smith.

Beverly is survived by dearest Brother Joe Dorsh along with her special nieces and nephews and dearest friends. She is preceded in death by her brother Paul Alexander Jr. (Dora), stepfather George Dorsh and sister Barbara (Gordon).

Beverly lived a full long life in Kansas City, Missouri. Mom and Dad were pet lovers and enjoyed the many dachshunds (their babies) they had through the years. They enjoyed spending time at their second home at the Lake of the Ozarks creating special memories with their children, grandchildren, other family members and friends. Retirement years were spent partially in Phoenix, Arizona enjoying the warm sunshine and making many new friends.

Rest in peace now Mom, the struggle is over. We miss you. You & dad will always live on in our hearts and memories.

Beverly’s wishes were to be cremated with no funeral services. A Private Family Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Contributions can be made to Wayside Waifs of Kansas City, MO & Monarch Hospice of Shawnee, Kansas.

Arrangements by: Longview Funeral Home & Cemetery, 12700 SE Raytown Rd, Kansas City, MO, P. 816-761-6272