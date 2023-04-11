September 13, 1992 ~ April 7, 2023

Maxwell Hazen Christopher Gratton, 30, of Lee’s Summit, MO, passed away unexpectedly, April 7, 2023. He was born with his signature smile on September 13, 1992.

He attended K-12 in LSR7. A graduate of Lee’s Summit High School in 2011, and was an active member of the baseball and football teams.

He attended Longview Community College, majoring in Computer Science.

In 2016, Max joined Kansas City Public Schools in a technical support role, where he was passionate and proud of his work. The school system became a pillar of his life.

Max married his beloved wife, Katie Gratton (née Hertzog), on June 22, 2019, and they settled down in their lovely home in Lee’s Summit, that they shared with their beloved cats and later their beautiful daughter, Tatum.

Max was known for his magnetic friendliness, contagious energy, and love for storytelling. He enjoyed watching sports and movies, eating great food, and spending time with family and friends, always eager to engage in conversation or enjoy a meal with anyone, and loved learning about different cultures.

Max was immensely proud of his Irish heritage and had a keen interest in history. He was also politically minded, never shying away from challenging discussions. Max fiercely loved his daughter, Tatum, and his siblings, always striving to be there for them. Above all, Max cherished the time he spent with his loved ones. Although his time with us was tragically short, he leaves behind an indelible impact on the lives he touched.

Max is preceded in death by his grandfathers, Kevin, Gary, and Leo, and his grandmother, Patricia.

He is survived by his wife, Katie; daughter, Tatum; mother, Melissa Kelly-Foxhoven; stepfather, John; father, Mark Gratton (Melissa); mother-in-law, Robin; grandmothers, Mary K., Cathryn, and Donna; grandfather, Silas; siblings, Matthew (Danielle), Mark (Nanci), Connor (Rebecca), Chelsea, Corrine, Ripken, Madison, and Conor; sister-in-law, Mandy (Carter); nieces, Melody, Nova, McKinley, and Harper; nephew, Henry; and numerous loving uncles, aunts, and cousins.

Max’s memory will be cherished by all who knew him, and he will never be forgotten.

A celebration of life will be held at Laura Conyers Smith Municipal Rose Garden in Loose Park at 10:00 AM on Saturday April 15th, 2023. Taco Lunch will be provided, feel free to bring a dessert.

Donations can be made here- https://gofund.me/49986799