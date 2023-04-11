April 22, 1997 ~ April 4, 2023

William Joseph Solko, 75, passed away Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at John Knox Village Hospice Unit Lee’s Summit, Missouri.

He was born on April 22, 1947 to William and Jean (Wolkensdorfer) Solko.

He was proceeded in death by his father, mother and step-father.

Bill is survived by his wife Becky, son Michael Solko, daughter Tiffany (Barron) Berry, Logan and Nathaniel, son Joey (Nichole) Kruger, Xavier, son Bryce (Valerie) Kruger, Tyson and Brady, daughter Abby (Alex) Kartsonis, Norah and Gray. Sister Ginny (Robert) McDowell and family.

Funeral home in charge of arrangements is Newcomer’s Floral Hills Funeral Home.

Visitation will be on Friday, April 14th, at 10:00 a.m. followed by his Celebration of Life at 11:00 a.m. at John Knox Village Chapel, 400 NW Murray Road, Lee’s Summit, Missouri.

Burial will be immediately following service at Floral Hills East Memorial Gardens, 25203 E. US Highway 50, Lee’s Summit, Missouri.

Flowers or memorials may be sent to John Knox Village Chapel, 400 NW Murray Rd., Lee’s Summit, Missouri.