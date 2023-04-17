November 11, 1929 ~ April 13, 2023

Violett Pearl Eaton, 93, of Lee’s Summit, MO, passed away on April 13, 2023, at Research Hospital.

She was born November 11, 1929, at McCormick Hospital in Moberly, MO. She spent her early years on a farm near College Mound, MO.

She graduated high school in New Cambria, MO in 1947. She was

married to Demory Eaton in 1951 until his passing in 1988.

She was a member of Lee’s Summit Christian Church. She was in a bowling league for several years and enjoyed doing gardening.

Preceded in her death was an infant daughter Dixie Lee Eaton.

Survivors include her children James F. Eaton of Blue Springs and Terry Lee Eaton of the home; grandsons Derrick Eaton and Daniel Eaton; great

grandchildren Teagan Eaton, Nora Eaton and Cecelie Eaton. Nadine Howard, her sister and several beloved nieces and nephews.

Visitation at 10:00 a.m. followed by services at 11:00 a.m. at Langsford Funeral Home on Thursday, April 20, 2023. Burial will be at Lee’s Summit Cemetery.

