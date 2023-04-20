December 17, 1945 ~ April 14, 2023

Barbara Jo Van Sickle, 77, of Lee’s Summit, Missouri passed away peacefully on April 14, 2023.

Barbara was born in St. Louis, Missouri on December 17, 1945, to Joseph and Virginia White. She was one of four children and later would attend and graduate from Kirkwood High School in 1963. She married her husband of 24-years, William Wade Van Sickle, in April of 1964. They were blessed with four children.

Barbara worked as an office assistant and waitress over the years. She also taught aerobics classes and enjoyed sewing, baking, and gardening. However, her greatest joys were surprising her children and grandchildren with “love gifts” that usually included small treasures (stickers or trinkets) and a required hug.

A handwritten note in a card from her mother is a fitting tribute: “I can’t find words to thank you for all the thoughtful things you do. This comes from a heart that is filled with tender memories and fond recollections of a lifetime. Just hope these words convey a part of the love and appreciation within my heart. I love you dearly Barbara!”

She was preceded in death by her parents Joseph S. White and Virginia (Heseman) White.

She is survived by children Deborah (John) Burre, Wendy Mortensen (Blaine Robinson), Brian (Kerrie) Van Sickle, and Bonnie Van Sickle (Jim Garrett). Her brothers Randy White, Gary (Jill) White, Tim White (Donna Gehrke), 15 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren. Barbara will also be missed by her partner later in life, Douglas Long, as well as extended family and friends. A private celebration of life will be held at a later time.

