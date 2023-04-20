September 14, 1943 ~ March 31, 2023

Doris J. Anderson age 79 passed away peacefully on Friday, March 31, 2023, in Sun City West, Arizona. Doris was born September 14, 1943, in Sedalia, MO to Leonard and Pearl Siegal.

Doris spent her young years on the farm in Florence, Missouri helping her parents. She graduated High School in Stover then was off to nursing school in Kansas City earning her diploma in nursing. She spent 60 years dedicated to the nursing field serving others a large portion of those locally at John Knox Village Care Center.

When not working on her nursing career she was busy helping run office and do books for a couple local family businesses Anderson Appliance and Anderson construction. She was also a long time member of the sorority Beta Sigma phi where she made many lifelong friendships

Doris is survived by her husband, Richard, and children, Michael (Debbie), Steve (Cherraine), Mike (Dayna), Marie, and Gina as well as 14 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents and daughter Diana.

Doris had a great love for all animals including her beloved pugs, Pudge, Mollie, Kate, and Piper. She will be greatly missed by all who loved her deeply.