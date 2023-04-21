August 8, 1923 ~ April 19, 2023

Sybil Evadean Alsup, of Lee’s Summit, MO, passed away on April 19th, 2023, at the age of 99 years, 8 months, and 11 days.

She was born August 8, 1923, the daughter of the late Herschel H. and late Millie F. (Davis) Clark in Kennett, MO. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Orville L. Alsup; oldest son, Larry C. Alsup of West Monroe, LA; and sister Maxine Powell, of Maryville, IL.

She is survived by a son Lynn (Barbara) Alsup of Lee’s Summit, MO; a son

Byron (Debra) Alsup of Coaldale, CO; daughter-in-law Jeannie Alsup

Roshto; two grandchildren, Rachael Catanzaro and Dashiel Alsup; and one

great-grandchild, Drew Catanzaro with another one on the way!

Prior to meeting and marrying Orville after the War, Sybil had been an

operator for the telephone company in Kennett, MO, where they resided

most of their life. At one time, she said she either knew everyone in Kennett

or had at least talked to them as a phone operator. She lived on the same

block for 87 years either in her parent’s home or next door where she lived

with her husband.

In 2010, Sybil & Orville moved to Harrisonville, MO, to be nearer to one of

their sons; and in 2019, they both decided to move into Wilshire at

Lakewood Care Center in Lee’s Summit, the city where Lynn lived.

A Memorial Service will be held Monday, April 24th at the Missouri Veterans Cemetery Chapel at Higginsville, MO. Burial will be in the Veterans

Cemetery following the service where she will be reunited with Orville. No

visitation period is planned.

Longview Funeral Home & Cemetery is in charge of arrangements.