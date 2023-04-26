For Immediate Release

April 26, 2023

A Raytown woman has been charged with Animal Abuse for leaving a female dog in the cold, causing substantial harm to the animal, Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker announced today.

Onica M. Morgan, dob: 5/8/1984, faces a count of Animal Abuse, a misdemeanor.

According to court records, Amimal Services Officers responded to 4100 block of Wayne Avenue on a report of a dog being abandoned in the cold. The animal service officers found the animal in the garage. The odor of dog urine and feces was overwhelming. The dog appeared to be deceased. But the animal service officers noticed the dog taking a breath. The dog was transported to Kansas City Pet Project for emergency treatment. It appeared, veterinary staff, later concluded that the neglect had gone on for some time. Kansas City Police Department detectives assisted in establishing that the defendant connection to the residence where the neglected animal was found.

*Charges are only accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until the defendant is either found guilty or pleads guilty. Charging Document(s)