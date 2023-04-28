By Carmen Spaeth | Community Interaction Officer

Lee’s Summit, MO – April 28th, 2023 – On 04/28/23, at approximately 2:25pm, a Sergeant with the Lee’s Summit Police Department, filling in for the School Resource Officer at Lee’s Summit North High School, responded to a fight between multiple students after a pep assembly.

While attempting to separate the involved parties, the Sergeant was met with resistance. The Sergeant was able to diffuse the situation, suffering minor injuries in the process, which did not require medical treatment.

A student was transported to an area hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

A juvenile was arrested and released into the custody of their guardian. The investigation is ongoing.