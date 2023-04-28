April 29, 2023

By Erin Montgomery

Marketing Director, Saint Luke’s Health System

As Kansas City geared up to host the 2023 NFL Draft, Saint Luke’s Health System couldn’t be more excited about this year’s draft.

Not only is Saint Luke’s a Kansas City Playmaker, helping the Sports Commission bring the Draft to Kansas City, but they have drafted some of the most adorable rookies who are ready to eat, sleep and coo their way into your heart.

As the NFL Draft neared, Saint Luke’s decided to hold their very own Baby Draft to celebrate the nine-month long training these families have completed to get to this life-changing day.

This year’s rookie draft class is loaded with cuteness and real generational talent that you won’t want to miss.

Our highly trained coaches and Saint Luke’s Women’s Health team members have helped make this day possible.

Saint Luke’s has cared for thousands of babies and every baby born at Saint Luke’s is #1. Saint Luke’s wishes our number one picks good luck as they head home to their adoring families.

These draft picks received special team jerseys and draft cards, and their parents are able to represent Saint Luke’s with a team hat.