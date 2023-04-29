April 29, 2023

By Fred Liggett

The 2023 Kelly Cup playoffs is well underway with opening round series being played by 16 teams in four different divisions. The Mountain Division semifinal series between the Kansas City Mavericks and Allen Americans started back on April 19th and may last through May 3rd pending if the series goes the full seven games.

The first three games were played at Cable Dahmer Arena in Independence, MO. The final four games if all are needed will be played at the Credit Union of Texas Event Center in Allen, TX.

The series is heading to Texas with Allen leading the Mavericks two games to one in the best of seven series. It’s been an even series so far as Allen enjoyed a 3-2 win in game one followed by the host KC Mavericks taking game two by a 3-2 count. Then on Monday night Apr. 24 game three was so even the game ended regulation in a tie. A game winning goal was scored by Allen just over four minutes into the overtime session giving the visitors a 1-0 win.

KC Mavericks head coach Tad O’Had felt his team’s reaction after dropping game one “response was very good.” O’Had adds the game two win “was more a Mavericks type win.”

With four days off between games two and three up in KC and four more days off between games three and four this opening round series schedule is not normal. Coach O’Had says “playoff hockey is odd,” then adds whenever the games are “it’s a race to four wins, collect W’s.”

With both teams having time off between games to make adjustments there is also the temptation to lose focus. Coach O’Had feels it’s important for players “to manage emotions,” then adds he wants his players “to get rest, have fun and be together.”

Game four is set for Friday, Apr. 28 at 7:05 p.m. Then just a day later game five will be played on Saturday, Apr. 29 also at 7:05 p.m. If needed game six is set for Monday, May 1 at 7:05 p.m. A series clinching game seven, if needed, will be played on Wednesday, May 3 at 7:05 p.m. The Mavericks/Allen series winner advances to the Mountain Division finals against the winner of the Idaho/Utah series. Stay up to date on the Kansas City Mavericks progress in the Kelly Cup playoffs with game updates on the Lee’s Summit Tribune Facebook page.