Back Row L-R: Ella Cronhardt, Ryan Cox, Sam Mathis, Luke Furnell, Leo Kurucz and Jon Kirkpatrick. Front Row L-R: Amaya Barnes, Mackenzie Vochatzer, Kendall Woods, Paige Apperson, Haley Hurley, Skylar Brennan, Chase Ferguson, Arnav Gannavaram and Alysia Gallagher.

April 22, 2023

Last week 15 Lee’s Summit West student athletes signed letters of intent with various colleges and universities across the state and country. Those students were:

Paige Apperson, volleyball, Metropolitan Community College-Longview studying dental hygiene

Amaya Barnes, basketball, Metropolitan Community College-Penn Valley studying sports management

Skylar Brennen, softball, Florida Southwestern State College studying biology

Ryan Cox, baseball, North Central Missouri College studying computer science

Ella Cronhardt, cross country/track and field, Missouri State University studying kinesiology

Chase Ferguson, soccer, Benedictine College studying computer science

Luke Furnell, track and field, Utah Valley University studying graphic design/arts

Alysia Gallagher, lacrosse, University of Health Sciences and Pharmacy in St. Louis

Arnav Gannavaram, tennis, Rockhurst University studying biomedical engineering

Haley Hurley, dance, California Institute of the Arts to work on a Bachelor of Fine Arts Degree in Dance

Jonathan Kirkpatrick, football, University of Central Missouri studying aviation

Leo Kurucz, swimming University of Missouri-Columbia majoring in business with a minor in psychology

Samuel Mathis, track and cross country, University of Central Missouri studying construction management

Mackenzie Vochatzer, volleyball, Avila University studying nursing

Kendall Woods, volleyball, Metropolitan Community College-Longview studying business