April 22, 2023
Last week 15 Lee’s Summit West student athletes signed letters of intent with various colleges and universities across the state and country. Those students were:
Paige Apperson, volleyball, Metropolitan Community College-Longview studying dental hygiene
Amaya Barnes, basketball, Metropolitan Community College-Penn Valley studying sports management
Skylar Brennen, softball, Florida Southwestern State College studying biology
Ryan Cox, baseball, North Central Missouri College studying computer science
Ella Cronhardt, cross country/track and field, Missouri State University studying kinesiology
Chase Ferguson, soccer, Benedictine College studying computer science
Luke Furnell, track and field, Utah Valley University studying graphic design/arts
Alysia Gallagher, lacrosse, University of Health Sciences and Pharmacy in St. Louis
Arnav Gannavaram, tennis, Rockhurst University studying biomedical engineering
Haley Hurley, dance, California Institute of the Arts to work on a Bachelor of Fine Arts Degree in Dance
Jonathan Kirkpatrick, football, University of Central Missouri studying aviation
Leo Kurucz, swimming University of Missouri-Columbia majoring in business with a minor in psychology
Samuel Mathis, track and cross country, University of Central Missouri studying construction management
Mackenzie Vochatzer, volleyball, Avila University studying nursing
Kendall Woods, volleyball, Metropolitan Community College-Longview studying business
You must log in to post a comment.