William (Bill) Kanai, 83, passed away on April 10, 2023. Bill and his wife, Linda, were at their second home in Mesa, AZ where he passed away from natural causes.

Bill was born in Heidelberg, Pa and often regaled others with his stories of his beginnings on Zero St. He enlisted into the US Air Force in 1957 serving four years in Kansas and Alaska. During his stay in Topeka, KS he met and married Wanda Verlinden and they raised four children. Bill worked at Western Electric until his retirement. He was Scout Master and camp master for Boy Scout Troop 251, President and Coach of Little League Baseball Association and member of the Lake Lotawana United Methodist Church.

In the mid-70s, Bill discovered what would become a life-long passion – square dance calling. He started multiple clubs and received numerous awards. He also taught line dancing where met Linda Hammontree and they were married in 2014.

Bill lived at the lake for many years. They started traveling to Mesa, AZ to spend the winter where he found another passion…RC racing.

Bill is survived by his spouse, Linda Hammontree Kanai. He is also survived by his former spouse, Wanda Kanai and their children, June Leppard (Jeff Leppard Jr.), Ruth Smith (Dr. David Smith), Robert Kanai, and Michael Kanai (Monica Kanai). His five grandchildren, Cason Reeder, Aleece Dietz (Jared Dietz), Callan Reeder, Anna Lutze (R.D. Lutze, and Alex Kanai (Jessica Kanai).

Bill’s family would be honored by donations to the ReDiscovery Flory Center in Lee’s Summit, Mo or the Lake Lotawana Community United Methodist Church.