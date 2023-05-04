SEPTEMBER 29, 1935 – APRIL 14, 2023

Lucille Gill, nee St. Denis, 87, a native of Ontario Canada and most recently of Lee’s Summit, MO, joined her Savior in Heaven on April 14, 2023, surrounded by loved ones.

Lucille was born September 29, 1935, in Plantagenet Ontario, Canada. She is the youngest child of Philias and Louise St. Denis, with twelve older siblings. She moved to the United States with her then husband, and they had two children, André and Mimi (Velda). After twenty years of motherhood and love given to everyone she encountered, she returned to Canada and lived among family there until 2014, when she moved permanently to Missouri to be with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Lucille cared, often through very generous meals, for everyone she knew. A reputation of love and kindness was known in all her relations, and she was never without a prayer anda encouraging (or challenging!) scripture. Her love for Jesus was evident in every facet of her life and He was truly her best friend all her days.

She was preceded in death by her parents and siblings, and grandson Tim. She is survived by two children, six grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews, as well as countless other she claimed as her own.

Services will be held on May 28th, 3pm at Lee’s Summit Community Church.

Arrangements by: Floral Hills Funeral Home FloralHillsFuneralHome.com