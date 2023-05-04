Release Date: May 4th, 2023

Raytown, MO – On Wednesday, May 3rd, at 11:50 PM, Raytown Police responded to Tom & Jared’s Bar and Grill at 7108 Ditzler Ave for reports of someone shot. On arrival, officers located one adult male with apparent gunshot wounds. The adult male was transported to a local area hospital. No one is in custody. The investigation is ongoing.

Report Number: 23-1094

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Tips Hotline at 816-474-TIPS(8477).