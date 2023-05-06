September 8, 1953 ~M ay 4, 2023

Gene Land

Eugene Clark “Gene” Land, 69, lifelong resident of Greenwood, was born September 8, 1953, in Lee’s Summit the son of John H. and Harriet (Henley) Land. He departed this life Thursday, May 4, 2023, at his home surrounded with love and family.

Gene was a 1971 Lee’ s Summit High School graduate. He went to the University of Kansas on a football scholarship where he earned his Bachelor of Science degree in journalism in 1975.

On June 16, 1979, he married the love of his life, Michelle Deanne Burton. They were happily married for 44 years.

In 1980 Gene founded HSC Industrial Coatings. He started out of a barn at his house as a one-man operation. He was able to employ many people over the years including his 3 sons who worked with

him for over 15 years before he passed.

He was a member of the Connection Point Church in Raytown. His passion was coaching and teaching the game of baseball to kids, which he did for over 20 years. He was an avid tennis player for almost 30 years. He enjoyed fishing, his dog, and sitting out on his deck enjoying a glass of good rye whiskey and a cigar.

Gene was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Don Land; and sister-in-law, Lynn Burton.

He is survived by his wife, Michelle; four sons, Ryan Land, Sean (and Ulyssa) Land and Preston (and Akeisha) Land; one daughter, Deanne Land; ten grandchildren, Havana Land, Lucy Land, Tristan Land, Mabry Whitney, Greyson Land, Georgia Land, Livie Land, Penelope Land, Annie Land, and John Henry Land; one brother, Chris Land; other relatives and a host of many friends.

Visitation will be held 5:00 to 8:00 p.m, Friday, May 12, 2023, at the Connection Point Church in Raytown.

Funeral services will be held 1:00 p.m. Saturday, May 13, 2023, at the Connection Point Church. His son Preston Land will officiate. Interment will follow in the Pleasant Hill Cemetery.

Casket bearers are Ryan Land, Sean Land, Preston Land, Tyree Varnado, Charles Blaschke, Blair Lillis, Jim McCambridge, and Breck Baker. Honorary casket bearers are Jerry Land, Dan Otto, Dave Dodson, Chris Land, Mark Davis, and Joe Hamilton.

Celebration of Gene’s life will be held at 4:00 p.m. at the Arrowhead Yacht Club in Lake Winnebago on Saturday after funeral services.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the Lay Clergy Love Fund and may be sent in care of the funeral home.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.StanleyEdenburn.com

Arrangements: Stanley-Edenburn Funeral Home, 203 N. Armstrong St., Pleasant Hill, Missouri 64080 (816) 540-5550