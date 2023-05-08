Apr 25, 1945 – May 02, 2023

Thomas Maurer “Tom” Dixon, 78, died at Research Medical Center, Kansas City, MO the night of May 2, from heart disease complications. He had just turned 78.

He is survived by daughters, Kathy Keller (Joel) of Cheney, KS, and Cheryl Theis (Chris) of Medicine Lodge, KS; sons, Jake Dixon of Overland Park, KS, and Matt Dixon of Blue Springs, MO; stepson Mike (Beth) Tracy of Lenexa, KS: sister Judy (Rich) Manka of Leawood, KS; half-sister, Carol Steffens (Dale), Rogers, AR and seven grandchildren.

Tom is preceded in death by his mother and father, and, recently, by a grandson, Peyton Theis of Medicine Lodge, KS.

Tom was born on April 25, 1945, to Mary Katherine (Maurer) and Arvil Hartford Dixon at the Henry Ford Hospital in Detroit, MI. Tom graduated from Excelsior Springs, MO high school in 1963. He attended The University of MO at Kansas City (UMKC) for one year, and then transferred to Emporia College in Emporia, KS where he graduated with a BS degree in 1967.

Tom spent most of his life in the car business, first with his father at Dixon Auto Sales in Excelsior Springs, MO, then with other car dealerships in the Kansas City area, and finally as the owner of The Used Car Factory in Blue Springs, MO. He had a passion for cars and sales and really enjoyed owning his own business for several years.

On May 26, 1990, Tom married his soul mate, Cheri Tracy, aboard their boat, The Southern Cross, at Lake of the Ozarks. Unfortunately, Cheri died on March 17, 2016, but they had almost 26 wonderful years together and they both enjoyed the same things, spending time at the Lake of the Ozarks with friends, being with family, dancing, going to their special places to eat each week, and just spending time together with their dogs. Tom never got over Cheri’s loss.

Tom was hard-working and determined. He was loyal to his friends and family. He was tender-hearted and generous, almost to a fault sometimes. He loved the two dogs that he and Cheri shared, Bailey and Bandit, and was heartbroken when Bailey died this year. Tom will be missed by a lot of people.

A celebration of life for Tom will be Thursday, May 11, at 11:00 a.m. at The Summit Church, 3381 NW Chipman Rd., Lee’s Summit, MO, 64081, with a reception to follow in order to greet the family. Pastor Jim Preisig will officiate the ceremony. He performed Cheri’s service seven years ago.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Wayside Waifs (waysidewaifs.org), 3901 Martha Truman Rd., Kansas City, MO 64137.

