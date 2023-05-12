Sue Russell

Sue Russell, age 78, of Lee’s Summit, Missouri, passed away May 3rd, 2023, surrounded by her family.

Sue enjoyed the early years of her life supporting her husband, Alan, as a military wife and volunteered for the American Red Cross. She graduated from Cosmetology school in Texarkana, Tx May 1990, where she then pursued a career as a Beautician at local hair salons. During her free time, Sue enjoyed crafting cards and gifts for family and friends, crocheting, getting out on the dance floor, listening to Elvis, playing bingo, and watching soccer, football, and her favorite shows. Her skills and talents were never limited.

Sue is survived by her devoted husband of 54 years, Alan Russell; sister, Pam (Glenn) Comegys; sisters-in-law, Myrtle Roberts and Alice (Mike) Kelly; Children; Cindy (Lance) Faniel, Steven (Michele) Russell, Michael (Shelly) D’Agostino, Darrell (Mary) Russell, Chris (Beckie) Russell, Craig Russell, Celeste (David) Russell-Driver; Grandchildren, C.J. Russell, Taylor Russell, Alli Russell, Cammie Driver, Wyatt Driver, Jordan Spurgeon, Brooke Russell, Drew (Erikka) Russell, Robyn (Adam) Love, John Russell, Corinne (Chavo) Russell, Emma Russell, Elizabeth Russell, Sarah (Derek) Hoover, Skyi D’Agostino, Meadow D’Agostino, Michael D’Agostino, Reyna (Sherman) Jefferson, Cristina Russell, Caleb Russell, Kayleen Russell and 16 great-grandchildren; along with many loving nieces and nephews; pet, Buddy.

Sue is preceded in death by her parents, John (Chief) and Virginia Smith; and brother Richard Barton.

In lieu of a service, the family will be holding an intimate family celebration of life.

The Russell family would like to extend their gratitude to the Lee’s Summit Medical Center ICU staff for their compassionate care in her final days. They were beside Sue as if she was their family.

Sue was the most remarkably beautiful woman, wife, mother, and grandmother.

Arrangements: D.W. Newcomer’s Sons, Floral Hills Funeral Home & Cemeteries