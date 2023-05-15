October 8, 1952 ~ May 12, 2023

Gary Franklin Walden, 70, Lee’s Summit, Missouri, passed away on May 12, 2023. He was born on October 8, 1952, in El Dorado Springs, Missouri. He was a son of Austin and Ladine (Groves) Walden.

He grew up on the family farm. He attended the First Christian Church in El Dorado Springs and was active in 4-H.

He graduated from El Dorado Springs High School in 1970 and received a bachelor’s degree and two master’s degrees from the University of Central Missouri.

He married Jungkun (Susie) Yu on February 28, 1976, in Warrensburg, Missouri.

He was an engineer and a computer programmer. He worked for Remington Arms Company at Lake City Army Ammunition Plant for 11 years. He worked for the federal government at the Veteran’s Administration, the General Services Administration, and the Department of Agriculture for 26 years.

He enjoyed painting and photography. He kept an artist’s studio in the Livestock Exchange Building in Kansas City. He participated in many plein air painting competitions and exhibited his work at many art shows. He enjoyed fishing and working on antique tractors.

He and Susie traveled all over the United States and the world. They enjoyed spending time together at their property at Pomme de Terre Lake and visiting their daughter and her family in Austin, Texas.

He was a member of Grace United Methodist Church in Lee’s Summit since 1991.

He was a good husband and proud father and grandfather.

Survivors: wife, Susie, of the home; daughter, Deborah Walden-Hersh (Matt Hersh), of Austin, Texas; grandchildren, Alex and Avery Hersh; brother, Gene Walden, of Kansas City.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, May 20, 2023 at 3:00 p.m. with a visitation starting at 2:00 p.m. at Langsford Funeral Home. Burial in Lee’s Summit Historical Cemetery

Arrangements by Langsford Funeral Home, 115 SW 3rd Street, Lee’s Summit, MO 64063