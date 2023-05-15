April 2, 1943 ~ June 24, 2022

Randy passed away from this life on June 24, 2022 at St. Luke’s East Hospital in Lee’s Summit, MO.

Randy was born in a farm house south of Pleasant Hill, MO on April 2, 1943 to Lloyd and Alice Marie Sloan Smith. He was preceded in death by his parents.

Randy grew up in Pleasant Hill on several farms helping his father milk cows from a young age and in his spare time he loved riding his horses. His favorite horse was Cindy. He also baled hay in the summer to save up enough money to buy his first car…$150.00. He attended the Pleasant Hill school, graduating in 1961. He started working at the newly opened Western Electric plant in Lee’s Summit, becoming an electrician, where he retired when the plant closed.

He married Leola (Lee) Bowesman Smith in 1971 and they were married 51 years. About one year after marrying, he was baptized and became a Christian and never looked back but studied the Bible and related books the remained of his life.

His hobbies were reading, working in his yard, history, Civil War, woodworking and he would say or “just being with my wife and enjoying life.” Randy and his wife volunteered at St. Luke’s East Hospital together at the information desk for many years.

He was a very loving and devoted husband and loved serving the Lord and Savior. He was a faithful member of the Church of Christ. He left this world not wanting to leave behind his wife and furry little friend Annie.

Graveside service was in Topeka, KS.