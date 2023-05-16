November 17, 1923 ~ May 5, 2023

Hattie Marie Poindexter Hamilton, 99, of Lee’s Summit, Missouri, was born November 17, 1923, in Peculiar, Missouri, the daughter of Benjamin A. and Hattie M. (Steele) Ullery. She departed this life Friday, May 5, 2023, at the John Knox Village Care Center surrounded with love and family.

Hattie was a 1941 Pleasant Hill High School graduate.

On January 24th, 1942, she was united in marriage to Thomas V. “Tom” Poindexter in Wichita, Kansas; he preceded her in death on January 6, 1977. On October 29, 1988, she was united in marriage to Marion “Shorty” Hamilton in Pleasant Hill; he preceded her in death on October 31, 2013.

Hattie was a homemaker; later in her life she worked as a secretary for Unity Village in Lee’s Summit. She was a member of the Pleasant Hill First Christian Church and a former member of the Auxiliary to the V.F.W. Post #3118; she also volunteered with the Pleasant Hill Meals-On-Wheels. She enjoyed playing cards, puzzles, working in her yard, antiquing, and decorating.

Hattie lived a life of service and was a friend to many. She will be remembered for her generous and supportive spirit.

Hattie was also preceded in death by her parents and six siblings.

She is survived by four children, Kay (and Ron) Auclair of Kirkwood, Missouri, Sue (and Tom Conroy) of Lee’s Summit, Missouri, Steve Poindexter of Kansas City, Missouri, and Karen (and Wayne) Bennett of Green Valley, Arizona; nine grandchildren; twelve great grandchildren; three great-great grandchildren; other relatives and friends.

Cremation has been accorded. Private family service and interment will be in the Peculiar Cemetery.

Memorial contributions are suggested to Pleasant Hill Lay Clergy Love fund (Meals-On-Wheels) and may be sent in care of the funeral home.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.StanleyEdenburn.com

Arrangements: Stanley-Edenburn Funeral Home, 203 N. Armstrong St., Pleasant Hill, Missouri 64080 (816) 540-5550