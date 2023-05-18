This week: Lee’s Summit…Next week: Carnegie Hall. Award-winning singers Todd Murray and Stacy Sullivan are stopping over for a special musical tribute packed full of hits by Frank Sinatra and Peggy Lee on May 20th. The Lee’s Summit show will be performed two days later on the famed stage in New York City.

No one could be prouder than Todd’s sister, Roxee Murray Beaver, a longtime Lee’s Summit resident. With family ties to Lee’s Summit, Murray is thrilled to bring his acclaimed show to friends and family from around the Midwest. Fans of the generation-defining artists will not want to miss this show. It is a benefit for First Presbyterian Church.

Over 40 hit songs from The Great American Songbook are represented in “I’m Glad There Is You – The Musical Romance of Frank Sinatra and Peggy Lee,” all woven around anecdotes and insider history from their remarkable music careers and devoted friendship that spanned almost 60 years.

Fans can expect to hear a variety of hits from the celebrated crooners, including “Nice Work If You Can Get It,” “Fly Me to the Moon,” “Why Don’t You Do Right?” and much more. A typical setlist for the show can be found at the end of this article.

Sullivan and Murray have had remarkable careers of their own, but few on-stage experiences compare to the ones they’ve had together. Their first evening of song, which premiered at New York City’s famed “54 Below” was a resounding critical and commercial success. They both tour the world performing solo shows but continue to be drawn back to the Great American Songbook…and each other.

“There is nothing quite like performing with Todd Murray. He’s a brilliant singer and actor, but most importantly he is my friend. We love traveling together and it just seems like the joy is multiplied by 10 when I get to work with him.” Sullivan says.

While their on-stage chemistry is effervescent, the timeless source material their show is based on is the heartbeat of their performances.

“Frank Sinatra and Peggy Lee are American treasures. Stacy and I have always been drawn to them as artists. They recorded many of the same songs, which are part of the soundtrack of our lives, but less is known about their relationship. They sang together on television, Frank conducted one of her best favorite albums, ‘The Man I Love.’ They were neighbors, but most importantly, they were there for each other,” Murray says.

Admission is $25 and reservations can be made at 816-607-1125. Doors open at 6 p.m. on May 20th at 1625 NW Obrien in Lee’s Summit.

PRAISE FOR MURRAY AND SULIVAN

“If there’s a revolution under way in the world of music, Todd Murray and Stacy Sullivan are on the barricades. Their success lies as much in truth-telling and keen observations as it does in the palpable chemistry between them, and their willingness to let every raw emotion be heard and seen (their body language is superb).”

Marilyn Lester, Cabaret Scenes

“Neither Stacy Sullivan nor Todd Murray showboats. Their powerful voices work beautifully together, often manifesting mosaics. It’s a symbiotic accomplishment. It’s extremely telling that during a brief pause in songs, the audience remains in rapt silence. Astonishing arrangements find the couple singing atop, beneath, and beside each other, sometimes combative, at others solitary and wounded, each in his own way wailing as they circle and pass.”

Alix Cohen, Theater Pizzazz

“The dynamic vocal duo of Todd Murray and Stacy Sullivan will have you entranced for 90 glorious minutes of beloved music in their show “I’m Glad There Was You: The Musical Romance of Frank Sinatra and Peggy Lee”. Their vocals and storytelling of the 6-decade friendship of Sinatra and Lee are sure to lighten your hearts and fill your soul.”

Michael A. Pizzi, Artistic Director, Sandhills Repertory Theatre

“Todd Murray and Stacy Sullivan are masters at bringing honesty and life to their lyrics.”

Rob Lester, Broadway World

SETLIST INCLUDES:

Fly Me to the Moon, Fever, Luck Be a Lady, He’s A Tramp, New York, New York, It’s a Good Day, It Was a Very Good Year, My Way, Is That All There Is?, One For My Baby, Just One of Those Things, I Love Being Here with You, This Love of Mine, Black Coffee, Why Don’t You Do Right?, They Say It’s Wonderful, Begin The Beguine, The Way You Look Tonight, Smoke Gets in Your Eyes, Ridin’ High, Nice Work If You Can Get It, I’ve Got You Under My Skin, Something Stupid, and The Folks Who Live on The Hill.