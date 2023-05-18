June 6, 1948 ~ May 12, 2023

DONALD WAYNE HAMM, 74, passed away surrounded by family and friends May 12th, 2023. Born on June 6th, 1948, in Oklahoma, Don’s journey in life was one filled with love for his family. Don is preceded in death by his parents, Bonnie and John Hamm, as well as the love of his life for 40 extraordinary years, Karen Hamm.

He is survived by his sons, Jacob Scott Hamm (spouse: Allison Nicole), Brian Daniel Hamm (spouse: Sarah-Grace), granddaughters, Ellie Noel and Emery Mae and grandson Gideon Clinton.

Don graduated from Sherwood High School in 1966 in Creighton, Mo. With a call to serve his country, he joined the Air Force following his high school graduation, serving as a precision measuring equipment technician. His exceptional work ethic and dedication were recognized when he was awarded Airman of the year and the key to the city of Raymore for his military achievements.

Don grew up loving cars and motorcycles and from his technician experience in the military started working for General Motors. Don met his wife Karen at General Motors. As newlyweds, they both pursued their degrees, where Don received his Bachelors of Science in psychology followed by his Masters in psychology from Oral Roberts University.

Settling down in Lee’s Summit, Don and Karen made life long lasting friendships and raised their remarkable boys. In his prime, Don was a formidable scratch golfer, sharing his passion for the game with his sons. At the end of his life, Don lived with his son and daughter-in-law, he cherished the extra time he had with his grandchildren. Don your gentle spirit will be missed. We find solace in knowing that you are reunited with Karen in heaven, protected by the eternal grace of Jesus.

Visitation to honor Don’s life will be held at 4:30pm on Wednesday, May 24th with a memorial service to follow at 5:30pm at Colonial Presbyterian Church, located at 9500 Wornall Road, Kansas City, MO 64114.