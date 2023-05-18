May 18, 2023

By Sgt Chris Depue

Lee’s Summit MO Police Department

Public Information Officer

Lee’s Summit, MO — On 5/17/2023 at approximately 10:30 p.m., officers were dispatched to the parking lot of Lea McKeighan Park located in the 100 block of NE Chipman Road on the report of shots fired. When officers arrived on scene, the persons in the park were exiting the park; Officers would eventually locate a total of three victims who had been struck by gunfire. Two of the victims arrived at local hospitals via private vehicles; the third victim was transported by paramedics from a location a few blocks away from the park. All three victims suffered injuries that range from minor to serious; none are considered life threatening.

The suspect(s) in the case remain at large; Detectives are asking anyone with information regarding the shooting to contact the Lee’s Summit Police Department. Lee’s Summit TIPS Hot Line (816) 969-1752