October 1, 2004 ~ May 13, 2023

Dakota (Koda) Mekhi Wrightsman passed away on May 13, 2023. He was born on October 1, 2004, in Kansas City, MO. He attended Lee’s Summit High School and was excited to be graduating with his friends and classmates on Sunday, May 21, 2023.

He was preceded in death by his grandmother Terree Cole, great-grandfather Clarence Wrightsman, great-grandmother Edna Rita Sumpter, and great-grandfather Leo Sumpter.

He is survived by his parents Aaron and Brandalan (Brandy) Wrightsman, two sisters Ella and Prezley, all of Lee’s Summit MO, his grandparents Joyce and Jerry Shook of Raytown MO, Doug Wrightsman of Derby KS, and Ken Keiser of Clay City Indiana, and Aunt Ginny “Ninny” Wrightsman Bartosik of Phoenix AZ, Uncle Rick Amos of Frisco TX, and Uncle Jason Marsden of Raytown MO.

Dakota was eternally a kid at heart. He adored his favorite Disney movies and watched them over and over again. You were never too cool to not watch Toy Story and Cars. He was crazy about Harry Potter, Legos, and Hot Wheels, which grew into his love of cars.

The enjoyment he got from playing video games alone or with friends was almost immeasurable. Though he never needed entertainment while spending time with friends, his sincere and caring heart made his charisma intoxicating.

He loved the color purple, beautiful things like roses, and cherished all animals especially all his fur babies he grew up with and his precious cat, Willow.

Growing up, summers were always fun filled at places like the family lake house in the Ozarks, riding motorcycles with his grandparents, and family vacations to Florida and Universal Studios and the Wizarding World of Harry Potter.



A boy so full of energy, ambition, will, and determination, he was always willing and wanting to try new things, experience life with action-filled daily escapades, and learned many creative outlets that were always impressive.

His creative imagination led him to aspire to a future as an art teacher, a mechanic, and even as a tattoo artist.

As a Senior at Lee’s Summit High School, he found deep gratification in volunteering with kids at the Lee’s Summit Elementary School where he was adored by the teachers and especially the kids.

Dakota was employed at Panera Bread Company, NE Douglas Street in Lee’s Summit MO, a job which he thoroughly loved and the people he worked with.

Dakota was sweet, silly, funny, caring, and passionate. His smile was infectious, and his blue eyes could melt your heart. He loved deeply and was loved completely. His heart was a beacon of light that touched so many who loved and cared for him.

His light will shine on forever in all those who he has touched. Always loved- Never forgotten – Forever Missed

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, May 23, 2023, at 12:00 pm, with visitation starting at 10:00 am at Langsford Funeral Home, 115 SW 3rd St., Lee’s Summit, MO 64063. Committal Gravesite will be at Floral Hills East Memorial Gardens, 25203 US E Hwy 50, Lee’s Summit, MO 64086.