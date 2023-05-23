James (Jim) Green 87, passed away on April 9, 2023.

Born in 1936 in a little house on Minnie in KCKS, Jim graduated from Paseo High School(55) attended Central Missouri State in Warrensburg, MO where he met Donna Taylor. They married in May of 1958 then moved to Lee’s Summit in 1960 where he worked at and retired from Western Electric after 30 years.

Part time jobs, like the Pen Place on the Plaza, Auto Auction, fishing in Bennett Springs, and 5 acres kept him busy after retirement.

Including Santa Claus for friends and family for years. And a short run as a fish bait chef, creating stink bait he sold in a few shops at his favorite place, Bennett Springs.

He was a member of Lee’s Summit Christian Church, in the MO National Guard, and a Scout Leader for Troop 220. Jim was loved by so many and so much more lived in 87 years.

Jim is survived by his wife Donna Taylor Green. This month would have been 65 years. His children Jennifer & Russ, sister Esther Marie Waight, nieces, nephews and cousins from coast to coast.

Preceding his death, parents, Gerald and Marguerite Green(Pixley) and Brother Jerry (Dylan) Green.

Go fishing and cast a line for Jim.