Hillis Paul “Buster” Doyel, 86, of Pleasant Hill, formerly of Lee’s Summit, was born October 4, 1936, in Collins, Missouri, the son of Everett L. and Clara W. (Sink) Doyel. He departed this life Monday, May 22, 2023, at his home.

Buster was a 1954 Lee’s Summit High School graduate.

He enlisted in the United States Air Force in June 1956 serving as a Communications Specialist. He spent 2 years in Japan before being honorably discharged in November 1959.

On February 3, 1962, he was united in marriage to Patricia Rae Dallas in Raytown. She preceded him in death on January 1, 2020.

Buster was employed as a Telecommunication Specialist for AT&T/Southwestern Bell. He was dedicated to his work and as an expert in his field was often called to troubleshoot projects throughout the Kansas City Metro Area.

Later he owned and operated his own business “Total Telecom” in Lee’s Summit. He was a member of the Lee’s Summit Bowling League. He enjoyed fishing, was an enthusiastic Chiefs fan, followed every Royals game (radio only), and enjoyed traveling throughout the United States, especially Florida to relax on the beach. He could often be found working in his garden or manicuring his yard to perfection.

Buster was also preceded in death by his parents.

He is survived by three children and their spouses, Daniel and Debbie Doyel of Lutz, Florida, Jeffrey and Jacquelyn Doyel of Shawnee, Kansas, and Michelle and Chris Livingston of Pleasant Hill; eight grandchildren, Travis (and Paige) Doyel, Miranda (and Jeremy) Dabush, Nathan (and fiancé Emily) Doyel, Lauren Doyel, Rebekah Doyel, Lydia Doyel, Taylor (and fiancé Mackenzie) Livingston, and Eryn (and fiancé Tyler) Livingston; one sister, Virginia (and Donald) Kelley of Warsaw, Missouri; two sisters-in-law, Sharon (and Louis) Smith of Leawood, Kansas, and Linda (and the late Roger) Hurd of Laguna Nigel, California; and many other relatives and friends.

Cremation has been accorded.

Visitation will be held 5:00 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday, June 1, 2023, at the funeral home.

A celebration of his life will be held at 6:30 p.m. when family and friends will share memories. All are welcome to share.

Graveside military services and inurnment will be held 12:00 p.m. Friday, June 2, 2023, at the Missouri State Veterans Cemetery, Higginsville, with full military honors by the United States Air Force.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the Pleasant Hill Animal Shelter and may be sent in care of the funeral home. Buster and his dog “Lucky” were inseparable making it clear that he recognized the joy animals and families bring to one another.

