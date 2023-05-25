July 10, 1971 ~ May 24, 2023

Jeffrey David Nelson, 51 of Edwards, Missouri passed away on Wednesday, May 24, 2023, in Odessa, MO surrounded by family.

Per Jeffrey’s wishes, cremation with a family hosted Celebration of Life at a later date. Memorials are suggested to the family in care of Julia Nelson and may be sent to the Ralph O. Jones Funeral Home, 306 S. 2nd St., Odessa, MO, 64076, 816-633-5524. Memories of Jeffrey and condolences for his family may be left at www.LedfordFamilyFH.com or on our Facebook Page.

Jeff was born on July 10, 1971, in Kansas City, MO to Steven and Julia (Silvey) Nelson. He owned and operated JD’s HVAC. Jeff loved the lake life. He enjoyed spending time with family and friends, boating, fishing, and could always be found with his beloved German Shepherd, Admiral Nelson by his side.

Jeff is survived by mother, Julia Nelson of Mayview, MO; brother, Steven Nelson, Jr. (Melissa Harmon) of Odessa, MO; nieces, Jillian Nelson and Stevi Nelson; maternal grandmother, Imogene Silvey of Humansville, MO; and many aunts, uncles, relatives, and friends.

Jeff was preceded in death by his father; paternal grandparents, Stig and Maxine Nelson; and maternal grandfather, Gene Silvey.