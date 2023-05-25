A Jackson County judge sentenced a Lee’s Summit man, 24, today to 30 years in a Missouri prison after he pleaded guilty to fatally shooting his father last year at a Lee’s Summit residence, Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker announced today.

The judge sentenced Michael E. Hamilton, dob: 4/28/1999, to 15 years in prison for pleading to Voluntary Manslaughter and 15 years in prison for Armed Criminal Action. The judge set the sentences to run consecutively.

According to court records filed today, in September 2022, Lee’s Summit police were dispatched to the 1100 block of SW Arborfair Drive on a reported death. Officers found the victim, Robert Hamilton, on the kitchen floor. A family member was crying on top of him. A family member told police that the defendant had been living in the residence recently. She had driven to the residence and had found the victim inside on the floor in blood. She could not locate the defendant. Lee’s Summit police pinged the defendant’s phone. He was eventually located in Cooper County, Missouri. Officers took him into custody and found weapons, including a 9 mm handgun.

The Kansas City Police Department’s crime lab quickly concluded that a spent bullet recovered from the victim was fired from the 9 mm handgun recovered from the defendant.

