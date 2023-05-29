June 24, 1936 ~ May 28, 2023

Bruce Headley, 86, of Lee’s Summit went home to be with his savior Sunday, May 28, 2023 while at the Village Care Center at John Knox Village.

He was born to Arthur Almon Headley and Geneva Pendleton Headley June 24, 1936 in Verona, Missouri. While in grade school, the family moved to Rich Hill, MO when his father, a Missouri Conservation Agent, was transferred to Bates County. He graduated from Rich Hill High School in 1955 and was hired by Hallmark Cards of Kansas City in 1956.

Bruce married his sweetheart, Carol Ann Cain of Butler, MO October 7, 1956, and they settled in Independence where their two daughters, Kimberley Ann and Sandee Gail, were born. They moved to Oak Grove in 1970 and then to Lee’s Summit in 1975. After working for Hallmark Cards for 35 years, Bruce retired in 1991. He and Carol then moved to the country near Greenwood in 1992 and enjoyed life on their eight acres until moving back to John Knox Village in Lee’s Summit 10 years ago.

Bruce was a devoted husband, dad, grandpa, and great grandpa who always enjoyed making his family happy. His hobbies included playing basketball, fishing, gardening, watching college football (especially the Oklahoma Sooners), and owning and showing classic cars. His pride and joy was his 1955 Chevy Bel Air. He could fix just about anything and was truly a handy man. He was his happiest while living in the country.

Bruce was preceded in death by his parents A.A. and Geneva Headley, wife of sixty-six years Carol Headley, two brothers Arthur Jr. and Larry Headley, and a sister Sue Stangel.

He leaves his two daughters, Kim and husband Kent Fritchie, Sandee and husband Bob McMillin; one sister Mary Jane and husband John McCullough; grandchildren Holly and husband Casey Dahn, Bobby and wife Denea McMillin, Natalie and husband Clint Santhuff, and Mallory and husband Camden Pulliam; and ten great grandchildren – Lance and Reece Dahn, Carson, Miles, and Scarlett Santhuff, Mason and Brynlee McMillin, and Hudson, Hallie, and Brooks Pulliam.

A Celebration of Bruce’s Life will be Thursday, June 1, at Longview Funeral Home, 12700 SE Raytown Rd., Kansas City, MO 64149 with visitation at 10 a.m. and Celebration of Life at 11 a.m.

A graveside service will be in Butler, Missouri at the Oak Hill Cemetery, 715 E. Mill St., at 1 p.m. Afterward, family and friends are invited to meet at Swope’s Drive In, Rich Hill, for Bruce’s favorite lunch – Susie Q potatoes.

The family suggests memorial contributions be made in to Missouri Department of Conservation, Donations, PO Box 180, Jefferson City, MO 65102-0180. Please include your name and address, as well as “In Memory of Bruce Headley” and they will send an acknowledgement to you and the Bruce’s family.