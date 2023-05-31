July 24, 1941 ~ May 29, 2023

Carl Richard Harris passed away at his home on May 29, 2023. He was born on July 24, 1941 in Fort Scott, Kansas and lived in Kansas City, MO for a short time before moving to Lee’s Summit, MO in 1949.

He worked for Consolidated Freightways for 30 years before retiring at the end of 1998.

He was preceded in death by his brother Donald Harris.

His survivors include his brothers Steven Harris and Mike Harris, his sister Marilyn Gilliland, his daughters Angela Valentine and Elizabeth Harris, grandchildren Miranda Valentine and Lex Valentine, long time friend Kathryn Coleman and her son Brad Coleman.

The family suggests donations to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Cremation Society of Kansas & Missouri, 831 NE Lakewood Blvd., Lee’s Summit, MO. 64064 PH. 816-373-9888 www.KCCremation.com