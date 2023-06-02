October 4, 1948 ~ May 23, 2023

Rosabeth Anne Huffman (Beth) of Lee’s Summit, MO passed away peacefully on May 23, 2023, at the age of 74. She is survived by her brothers, Jesse Huffman III (Jay) and wife Nancy, Charles Huffman (Charlie) and wife Louann, John Huffman and wife Gwen, her longtime friend and companion Gayle McFarlane, Gayle’s son Bill McFarlane, nieces, nephews, and great nieces and nephews, and cousins.

Beth was born on October 4, 1948 at Fort Leavenworth, Kansas, to her parents Jesse Allen Huffman Jr. and Rosabeth Huffman. She was the oldest of their four children. Beth grew up in Kansas City, Missouri at the family’s old house in the Leeds neighborhood on the eastern border of Kansas City. She graduated from East High school in Kansas City, Missouri in 1966 and attended the University of Missouri in Kansas City, Missouri, taking courses in business and eventually graduating with a degree in Psychology in 1980. She worked for the United States Department of Agriculture for her entire career and was awarded a Presidential Citation for her work on the year 2000 transitional efforts. She retired from Government service in 2011.

Beth enjoyed cooking and especially baking, music, theatre, and dance. In her younger years she enjoyed riding horses and competed in a few shows. She and Gayle ran a catering business for a few years and delighted clients with their comfort food and beautiful cakes for special occasions. She continued to enjoy baking for holidays and her special “cookie days” with nephews, nieces, and great nephews and nieces. She was an independent woman who loved a lively discussion about current events and the latest political happenings. Beth loved to play games and especially with the family on weekends at Charlie and Louann’s Lake house at Lake of the Ozarks. She loved the sunset boat rides and would always talk one of her nephews into taking her for a wild ride on the waverunner.

She was a devoted follower of Jesus and loved her family, all of her extended family (cousins, nieces, and nephews and all the greats), and her church families. She attended church at Birchwood Baptist and then at Abundant Life Fellowship and enjoyed teaching Sunday School Class for older adults and the fellowship they enjoyed (especially at her Kentucky Derby Day parties).

The family wishes to thank the angels at St. Luke’s East Hospital and the Kansas City Hospice House for the care and love they provided in Beth’s final days. And thank you to all the friends and relatives who visited Beth during that time and gave us all comfort and joy as we recalled all those memories and stories of a life well lived. She wanted all of you to know what a blessing you are and how much she loves you.

Visitation will be Saturday, June 3, 2023 from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM at Langsford Funeral Home, 115 SW 3rd St, Lee’s Summit, MO 64063. Funeral services will be held on Saturday June 3, 2023 at 11a.m. at Langsford Funeral Home in Lee’s Summit, Missouri.

In lieu of flowers, donations maybe be made to Abundant Life Fellowship church or to the Boy Scouts of America-Heart of America Council for the Dr. Andrew Huffman memorial camp staff scholarship Fund or the Charity of your Choosing.