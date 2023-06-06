September 12, 1943 – May 29, 2023

Daisy Mae Thuston, age 79 passed away on May 29, 2023 at St Luke’s Hospice House. She was preceded in death by her husband Howard Thuston. Her parents Alvin and Minnie Hagerman, her brother Ed Hagerman and her beloved dog Angel who passed away on May 18, 2023.

She is survived by her sisters Carol Jones and Ann Martin, her brothers Paul Hagerman (Sue), Floyd Hagerman (Linda), Gene Hagerman and Joey Hagerman.Her children Robert and Jennifer Wiggs. Sarasue Wiggs, David and Cathy Wiggs, Merlyn and Michele Smart. She had 19 Grandchildren, 33 Great Grandchildren, 1 Great Great Grandchildren, and many extended family and friends.

Memorial Service is Thursday June 8, 2023, 3 pm at Berean Free Will Baptist Church Independence, MO. Cremation by Golden Gate Funeral Home, Kansas City, MO