May 10, 1938 ~ June 4, 2023

Warren “Wally” Dew was born on May 10, 1938, in Peoria, Illinois. He was raised in Chillicothe, Illinois, and considered this to be his hometown.

Warren was the youngest child of Walter Dew and Beulah Blunt, joining older sister, Darlene.

Warren was a standout athlete at both Chillicothe High School, and Western Illinois University. Warren is a member of the football Hall of Fame at WIU and the coaching Hall of Fame at Missouri Valley college in Marshall, Missouri, where he coached and taught for several years. Warren was also a member of Sigma Tau Gamma at Western Illinois University and had many treasured memories of his fraternity days.

Warren was a long-time resident of Lee’s Summit, Missouri, where he was a business owner, spending most of his career in the physical fitness industry. Wally was an avid senior softball player and a regular fixture on the water in the Raintree Lake Community. Warren loved spending time with family especially his 4 grandkids.

Warren is preceded in death by his parents, as well as his beloved wife of 56 years, Shirley Irene (Rigg) Dew.

Warren is survived by his children, Darin (Kim) Dew, and Debra (Paul) Rettenmaier; his grandchildren Ava and Henry Dew and Beck and Chloe Rettenmaier; his sister Darlene Blake of Houston, TX; and many extended family and friends.

Arrangements: Longview Funeral Home & Cemetery, 12700 SE Raytown Rd., Kansas City, MO 64149, P. 816-761-6272