November 10,1948 ~ May 12,2023

Barbara Ann Young Stevens, 74, Kansas City, MO, passed away in her home on May 12,2023.

Barbara was born on November 10,1948 in Kansas City, MO, the daughter of Ernest Young and Pauline (Couch) Elliott.

She attended Lee’s Summit High School. At various times of her life , she worked for Allis-Chalmers and John Knox Village. She enjoyed decorating, collecting antiques, playing pool, golf and spending time with her family, especially her sisters, her daughters and, most of all, her grandkids.

Barbara was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Ernest Young.

Her survivors include three daughters: Christa Krumm, Leawood, KS, Carrie Collett, Butler, MO and Cortnee McIlwee, Lee’s Summit, MO; six grandchildren; and two sisters, Carol Mela, Lee’s Summit, MO and Alice Shoemaker, Boulder, CO.

Services will be 11am on June 17, 2023 at Mt Tabor Methodist Church (fellowship hall) in Odessa, MO. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the Mount Tabor Cemetery Association.