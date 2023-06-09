January 25, 1926 ~ June 5, 2023

It is with much love that we mourn the passing of Dorothy Wiggins of Lake Lotawana, Missouri on June 5, 2023. She was born in Ajo, Arizona on January 25, 1926, to Joseph and Mary Peters. She graduated from Ajo High School, valedictorian completed her BA degree at what is now North Arizona University at Flagstaff and received her master’s degree at what is now known as University of Central Missouri Warrensburg. Dorothy met her future husband, Carl Wiggins, while in high school at a USO dance during WWII while he was stationed at the Army Air Force base in Ajo. After the war, they decided that their future was not in Ajo, so they married and moved to Kansas City, Missouri where Carl grew up and his family lived. Eventually they purchased property at Lake Lotawana in the early ’50s and have resided there for 68 years.

Dorothy raised her two boys and then began her career of over 30 years helping to mold the minds of over 500 1st and 2nd grade children. The final 20 years of her career she was employed by Hazel Grove Elementary, Lee’s Summit School District R-7.

Dorothy was proceeded in death by her parents Joseph and Maria Peters, husband Carl Wiggins, sister Pauline Peters Romero Rippard, and cousin Hilda Colquhoun. Her survivors include her brother John Peters, her two sons and two daughters-in-law Rod and Mindy Wiggins, Ronald and Marcia Wiggins, four granddaughters and 2 spouses, Jennifer and Larry Phillips, Jamie Wiggins, Shawna Raab, and Amber Wiggins-McDaniel and 5 great grandchildren.

Funeral Services were held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, June 9, 2023, with visitation beginning at 10:00 a.m. at Langsford Funeral Home. Burial at Floral Hills East Cemetery, Lee’s Summit, MO.

Memorial donations may be made to Lake Lotawana Rose Garden Care fund.

Arrangements by Langsford Funeral Home, 115 SW 3rd Street, Lee’s Summit, MO 64063