Judith “JoAnn” Yoakum went home to be with her Lord and Savior on June 6, 2023.

She was from a large family of 5 generations, including many veterans, all born in Lee’s Summit, MO and graduated from Lee’s Summit High School. The Yoakum-Mitchell families came to the Lee’s Summit area in wagons as founding fathers. JoAnn saw many changes during her lifetime here and lived a full, busy, successful life. She was an activist, advocate, and worked as a medical technician. Her hobbies included studying genealogy, growing beautiful flowers, and arts and crafts. She belonged to many organizations and traveled in and out of the country. JoAnn was put on the cradle roll at Lee’s Summit First Baptist Church when she was 3 weeks old and remained a lifetime member.

Graveside services will be Thursday, June 22, 2023, 1:00 p.m. at Lee’s Summit Historical Cemetery. Donations may be made to the Lee’s Summit First Baptist Church. JoAnn leaves her love and blessing to you all.

Arrangements: Langsford Funeral Home115 SW 3rd Street, Lee’s Summit, MO 64063 816-524-3700