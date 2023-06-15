August 20, 1949 ~ June 7, 2023

Linda Kay Ruth, 73, of Greenwood, Missouri, was born August 20, 1949, in Harrisonville, Missouri, the daughter of Robert L. “Bob” and Virginia L. (Rittermyer) Thornhill. She departed this life Wednesday, June 7, 2023, at her home with Lance by her side.

Linda was a 1967 Center High School graduate.

On April 27, 1968, she was united in marriage to Ron Walker in Kansas City, Missouri; they later divorced. On September 27, 1997, she was united in marriage to Lance Ruth in Harrisonville.

Linda was first employed at Bendix in Kanas City before becoming a mother. She later worked as a Secretary for Red Cross before becoming the Publishing Coordinator for the Child Health Corporation of America. She had also worked for the Hallmark Store at the Metcalf South Mall in Overland Park. She was a member of the St. Bridget Catholic Church in Pleasant Hill. She enjoyed cooking (especially for holiday family dinners), traveling, cruises, and visiting lighthouses all over the country.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Bob and Virginia; her stepmother, Marjorie Thornhill; an infant sister; one granddaughter, Kinley Pinkley; and one son-in-law, Eric James.

She is survived by her husband, Lance of Greenwood; two daughters, Kim (and Dillon) Savard of Vacaville, California, and Aimee (and Dave) Smith of Buckner, Missouri; three stepchildren, Christie Ruth of Greenwood, Joshua (and Melissa) Ruth of Peculiar, Missouri, and Amie (and Matt) Wright of Pleasant Hill, Missouri; nine grandchildren, Kyle, Elizabeth, Evan, Ryan, Aidan, Teigan, Joshua Jr., Talis, and Nolan; six great grandchildren, Mattix, Edison, Emerson, Kennadie, Autumn and Oakley; her brother, Bob (and Peg) Thornhill of Independence, Missouri; other relatives and friends.

Recitation of the Rosary will be held 5:30 p.m. Friday, June 23, 2023, at the funeral home.

Visitation will be held 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Friday, June 23, 2023, at the funeral home.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10:00 a.m. Saturday, June 24, at the St. Bridget Catholic Church in Pleasant Hill. Casket bearers are Joshua Ruth, Joshua Ruth Jr., Dillon Savard, Kyle Savard, Robert Thornhill III, and Matt Wright. Cremation is to be accorded following the services with inurnment in the Greenwood Cemetery at a later date.

Memorial contributions are suggested to Wayside Waifs and may be sent in care of the funeral home.

