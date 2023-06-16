July 12, 1950 ~ June 13, 2023

Dennis Dareld Sharp, age 72, a resident of Lee’s Summit, Missouri, passed away Tuesday, June 13th, 2023 at Lee’s Summit Medical Center. He was born the son of Dareld and Jean Sharp on July 12th, 1950 in Olathe, Kansas. He was a 1967 graduate of Grandview High School.

Dennis graduated from Central Missouri State University with a degree in law enforcement. He was a federal protective officer with GSA for 28 years. He retired as a master sergeant in the Army National Guard after 30 years of service. Dennis enjoyed being outdoors, going on canoe trips, and spending time with friends and family. You would often find him watching Royals, Chiefs, and KU Jayhawk games.

He is survived by his mother, Jean (Sharp) Janssen; 3 children, Jeremiah Luetjen, Jackie Voss (John), and Caitlyn Laney (Steve); 5 grandchildren, Michael Luetjen, Addison and Alex Voss, and Eliza and Ava Laney. He was preceded in death by his father Dareld Sharp and his sister Pamela Brown.

Funeral services will be held at Langsford Funeral Home in Lee’s Summit, Missouri on Saturday, June 17th, 2023 at 11:00AM. A visitation will be held at Langsford Funeral Home from 10:00AM-11:00AM on Saturday, June 17th, 2023. Burial will be held at Pleasant Valley Cemetery 9501 159th St, Overland Park, Kansas 66221. Memorial contributions may be made to The American Legion 820 SE Vista Drive, Lee’s Summit, Missouri 64063.