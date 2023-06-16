admin June 16, 2023

JANUARY 2, 1926 – JUNE 12, 2023

Herman Eugene Mohr, age 97, of Raytown, Missouri
Herman graduated from East High School and promptly enlisted in the Army Air Corps where he remained for 2 years. 

After discharge he graduated from the University of Missouri – Columbia where he met his wife, Bruna.  They were married 51 ½ years and raised 3 daughters. 

Herman belonged to Blue Ridge Presbyterian Church – Raytown and was an ordained Elder.  His wife was a deacon.  Herman was the Clerk of the Session for 3 different pastors.

Herman worked for General Motors for 32 years at the Leeds plant in Kansas City.
He was an avid golfer.  He had 2 holes in one and a 2 stroke on a Par 4.  He played golf all his life until he was 89.

He leaves behind 3 daughters:  Diana Schenck, Terry Rossello and Debby Woods.  He also leaves 6 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren.
The family will be holding private services at a later date. 

Share
author

admin

Related Posts

Show Comments