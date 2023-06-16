JANUARY 2, 1926 – JUNE 12, 2023

Herman Eugene Mohr, age 97, of Raytown, Missouri

Herman graduated from East High School and promptly enlisted in the Army Air Corps where he remained for 2 years.

After discharge he graduated from the University of Missouri – Columbia where he met his wife, Bruna. They were married 51 ½ years and raised 3 daughters.



Herman belonged to Blue Ridge Presbyterian Church – Raytown and was an ordained Elder. His wife was a deacon. Herman was the Clerk of the Session for 3 different pastors.

Herman worked for General Motors for 32 years at the Leeds plant in Kansas City.

He was an avid golfer. He had 2 holes in one and a 2 stroke on a Par 4. He played golf all his life until he was 89.

He leaves behind 3 daughters: Diana Schenck, Terry Rossello and Debby Woods. He also leaves 6 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren.

The family will be holding private services at a later date.