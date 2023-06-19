January 10, 1941 ~ June 9, 2023

Larry Joe Endsley, 82, of Greenwood, Missouri, formerly of Mt. Pleasant, South Carolina, was born, January 10, 1941, in Van Buren, Indiana, the son of Lester W. and Zonda G. (Roush) Endsley.

He departed this life Friday, June 9, 2023, at the Arbors at Harmony Garden in Warrensburg, Missouri.

His multi-year struggle with his fading memories has come to an end. However, his will to live forever to be with his family stayed with him to the last breath.

After graduating from Van Buren High School in 1959 Larry joined the Air Force and was a proud Vietnam Veteran. He must have had a wild phase after that, the stories just being revealed as his memories started to fade. His moral compass never wavered from doing what he thought was right. Even though he was a pessimist, he always looked for the good in people and attempted to help as many people as he could.

On August 28, 1971, he was united in marriage to Beatrice Irene Munger in Paulding, Ohio, and to this union two children, Eric and Beth were born. Larry and Bea enjoyed over 51 years together. Bea, being his caregiver through several illnesses. Larry spent his life working hard to take care of his family. Having Larry for a father meant living in a constant state of renovation (that never ended/finished).

His greatest pleasures were his family and his garden. He also never missed a chance to buy unconventional gifts for people. Everyone knew not to send Larry to the grocery store, because you never knew what he would come home with. He was a member of the Paulding American Legion.

Larry was preceded in death by his parents.

He is survived by his wife, Bea of Greenwood; one son, Eric Endsley of Greenwood; his daughter and son-in-law, Beth and James Marks of Mt. Pleasant; three grandchildren, Gavin Reece Endsley, Kaitlyn Marks, and Jamie Ann Marks; one brother, Gary Lee of Van Buren; one Sister, Linda (and Ed) Embry of Van Buren; other relatives and friends.

Cremation has been accorded. A celebration of Larry’s life will be held July 22, 2023, at his home. The time will be published on the funeral home website when that information becomes available.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the Western Central Veterans Assistance League and and may be sent in care of the Missouri Veterans Home-Warrensburg, 1300 Veterans Road, Warrensburg, MO 64093.

