January 1, 1932 ~ June 16, 2023

Patricia Long McGraw, Lee’s Summit, Missouri, joined her loved ones in Heaven on June 16, 2023.

Pat was born on January 1, 1932, in Kansas City, Missouri to Anderson and Pearl Long of Lee’s Summit. She grew up in Lee’s Summit and graduated from Lee’s Summit High School in 1950. She then attended Christian College in Columbia, Missouri and continued her education at Iowa State University where she received a B.S. Degree in Education. She was a member of Chi Omega sorority.

Her teaching career began in the year following graduation in Marshall, Missouri, where she served on the faculty of Marshall High School for five years. It was during this time she met and married fellow faculty member, Wilbur McGraw. Wilbur preceded her in death in 1972.

Following her years in Marshall, she lived in Norborne, Missouri and Kansas City, Missouri. She returned to Lee’s Summit in 1972.

Pat was a lifelong member of the Christian Church, Disciples of Christ. In the Lee’s Summit Christian Church, she served in several leadership capacities including Chairman of the Board, Elder and faithful choir member for over 30 years. Her church was a very significant part of her life, and it was there that she formed many cherished friendships.

Pat was a “Golden Girl” (50 years) of PEO and past president of Chapter LJ in Lee’s Summit. She retired from the Lee’s Summit School District in 2002 and then continued working at Longview Community College in the Testing Department until 2008.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband and beloved brother, Russell A. Long.

Pat is survived by her son, David McGraw and his wife, Sally and daughter, Suzanne McGraw, all of Lee’s Summit. She also leaves behind her grandchildren, Erin (Jordan) Engle of Olathe and Wes McGraw (Caitlin) of Olathe and her great grandchildren, Chance and Emmaline Engle and Addison, Abigail and Archer McGraw. Also mourning her loss are her three nieces, Dr. Beth Long of Austin, Texas, Janet Emr Oriold of The Hills, Texas and Dr. Patricia Laden of the Woodlands, Texas.

A memorial service will be held at the Lee’s Summit Christian Church on Saturday, June 24th at 11:00 a.m. Interment will be in the Lee’s Summit Historical Cemetery at a later date

In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to Lee’s Summit Christian Church.