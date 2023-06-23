May 10, 1943 – May 26, 2023

Judith Lynne Lusk (Fuller), a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and friend, passed away on May 26th, 2023 at the age of 80 in her home in Lee’s Summit, MO.

A Rosary will be held at 10:00 a.m. followed by a Mass service at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, June 26th at Our Lady of the Presentation Catholic Church located at 130 NW Murray Rd, Lees Summit, MO 64081 followed by a gathering at Red Door Grill.

Born on May 10th, 1943 in Kansas City, MO, appropriately on Mother’s Da

Judith, or “Judi” as she was affectionately known, was the daughter of Mark and Lucille Fuller. She was preceded in death by her parents, her sister Nancy Fuller Johnson, her husband Ron Lusk, her oldest son Steven M Lusk, and her oldest grandson Patrick M Beasley.



She is survived by her daughter Gina M Beasley and husband Pat, her daughter Kim A Shea and husband Kevin, her son Nick M Lusk and wife Elisa, and her sister Tisha Fuller Petty.

She is also survived by 10 grandchildren: Evan and Reed Beasley, Keegan Shea and his wife Catherine, Rylee, Brody, Declan, and Aidan Shea, Shelbi Lusk and her wife Lauren, Tanner Lusk and his wife Kim, and Bella Lusk. She is also survived by one great-grandson, Gavin Beasley.

Judi was an accomplished woman, having managed and owned the Seafood Cafe restaurants alongside her husband. In 1978, she began a new career in hospitality management with the Granada Royale hotel located on the Plaza. From 1983 to 2008, she worked for the Ja-Del Corp., Jack Stack restaurants.

Judi was an avid traveler and loved to dance! She was a devoted friend to everyone she met.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital at https://raise.stjude.org/Judilusk or by phone at (800) 805-5856.

Judith “Judi” will be greatly missed by her close family, her large extended family, and her many friends.

Arrangements: Langsford Funeral Home – Lee’s Summit, 115 SW 3rd Street, Lee’s Summit, Missouri